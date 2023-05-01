Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) is in the process of pursuing fire department accreditation from the Center of Public Safety Excellence (CPSE). This rigorous process takes approximately three years to complete and is designed to improve the service delivery and overall performance of the department.

There are more than 27,000 fire departments in the U.S., but only 303 have received this honor to date. Cheyenne Fire Rescue has adopted a mission, vision, and values statement with the goal of providing the best possible service to the citizens who live and work in Cheyenne.

In addition, the accreditation process will enable the department to operate more efficiently and meet the needs of the community. CFR is therefore seeking input from the community to better support the needs and to get feedback on the department’s performance. For this reason, CFR will hold a community stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The meeting will be led by professionals from the CPSE Technical Advisor Program and Chief Officers of CFR. The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Public Safety Center located at 415 W. 18th St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Please join us and share your opinion of the current status of CFR and where you would like to see the department grow in the future. CFR will select 25 citizens to represent the three wards. If you are interested, please, go to the signup page at https://arcg.is/14iWvf0 or use the QR code. You will be notified by email of acceptance and provided an invitation to the planning session.