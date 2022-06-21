Fire up the barbecue and plan to party on your patio this Fourth of July!

The 2022 fireworks show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne.

Frontier Park will not be open as a viewing location, so plan to enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie County School District have offered their parking lots for fireworks viewing. Lions Park will also have a viewing area.

Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic at 3:00 p.m. on July 4.

Tune in to local radio station KFBC at 1240 AM and 97.5 FM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:35 p.m.

For more details please go to cfdrodeo.co/July4th