2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Entertainment Schedule

July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel

July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger

July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly

July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

July 23 - 31: PRCA Rodeo Action

Tickets on sale March 16

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) has announced the 2022 Frontier Nights® entertainment series. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will return with its new Team Series event and the complete concert schedule was released. In addition, the 126th annual “Daddy of ‘em All®” will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will conclude with Championship Sunday, where champions are crowned and legends are made.

Rodeo and PBR tickets have been on sale since December, and Season Ticket memberships were made available in November for those interested in purchasing all performances for rodeo, nightshow or both.

Concert tickets will go on sale March 16 at 9 a.m. MDT at www.cfdrodeo.com.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on March 16. Tickets will be sold online only that day to accommodate the volume of announcing the full lineup.

The ticket office will re-open for in-person and phone sales at 9:00 a.m. MDT on March 17.

“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said. “We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who is coming each night.”

The PBR Team Series’ inaugural 11-event season will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight founding teams. The 2022 season will begin in Cheyenne and will culminate in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6, 2022.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrate the history and culture of the American West.

Concert ticket prices range from $54 – $105, rooftop starts at $175. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $43, rooftop starts at $80. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.

A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1.

Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights® Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program. For a full events schedule and profiles of musical acts, go to www.cfdrodeo.com.

The CFD Ticket Office is the only authorized source of tickets for our event.