Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) announced the 2023 Frontier Nights® entertainment series tonight. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will return with its Team Series event and the complete concert schedule was released. In addition, the 127th annual “Daddy of ‘em All®” will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will conclude with Championship Sunday, where champions are crowned, and legends are made.

Concert tickets will go on sale March 15 at 9:00 a.m. MDT at www.cfdrodeo.com.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on March 15. Tickets will be sold online only that day to accommodate purchase volume.

The ticket office will re-open for in-person and phone sales at 9:00 a.m. MDT on March 16.

“We are happy to be here sharing these names for this summer with all of you,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said. “We can’t wait to see you all out here in July!”

The PBR Team Series 11-event season will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight teams. The 2023 season will begin in Cheyenne and will culminate in the 2023 Team Series Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 20 – 22.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrate the history and culture of the American West.

Concert ticket prices range from $77 – $107, rooftop starts at $200. Daily rodeo tickets range from $23 – $48, rooftop starts at $100. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105.

A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1.

Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights® Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program. For a full events schedule and profiles of musical acts, go to www.cfdrodeo.com.

The CFD Ticket Office is the only authorized source of tickets for our event. All tickets for all concerts will go on-sale March 15 at 9 a.m. MDT

2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Entertainment Schedule

July 21: Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

July 22: Old Dominion with Chase Rice

July 23: Zach Bryan

July 24-25: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

July 26: Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

July 27: Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

July 28: Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

July 29: Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

July 22 - 30 PRCA Rodeo Action