In an effort to limit ticket scalping, Cheyenne Frontier Days is implementing a non-transferable ticket policy for the Zach Bryan concert on Sunday, July 23. Here are the details.
- Limit of 4 tickets per person
- Tickets are non-transferable
- The original purchaser MUST arrive with the ENTIRE ticketed party and present an AXS Mobile Delivery Ticket for everyone in their party.
- Tickets may only be resold through the AXS App at face value or less
- May require an ID to enter venue
Tickets go on sale March 15 at 9 a.m. MDT. Keep things simple and safe by purchasing tickets directly from cfdrodeo.com. There’s only one party and it’s NOT third-party! Avoid ticket scalpers on third-party services.
Concert tickets will range from $72-$275, and if you see higher prices, then they are not being sold directly from Cheyenne Frontier Days.