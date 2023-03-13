Zach Bryan photo

Zach Bryan

In an effort to limit ticket scalping, Cheyenne Frontier Days is implementing a non-transferable ticket policy for the Zach Bryan concert on Sunday, July 23.  Here are the details.

  • Limit of 4 tickets per person
  • Tickets are non-transferable
    • The original purchaser MUST arrive with the ENTIRE ticketed party and present an AXS Mobile Delivery Ticket for everyone in their party. 
  • Tickets may only be resold through the AXS App at face value or less
  • May require an ID to enter venue

Tickets go on sale March 15 at 9 a.m. MDT. Keep things simple and safe by purchasing tickets directly from cfdrodeo.com. There’s only one party and it’s NOT third-party! Avoid ticket scalpers on third-party services.

Concert tickets will range from $72-$275, and if you see higher prices, then they are not being sold directly from Cheyenne Frontier Days.