Cheyenne Frontier Days and Wyoming-based Cowboy Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic will honor Agent Ashley Ferris of the Lakewood Colorado Police Department for her bravery when she stopped an active shooter, who had already killed five people. Ferris was injured as she confronted the gunman.

In December 2021, the gunman was only a foot away from Ferris when he pulled his gun and shot her. She also shot him, and even while she was injured on the ground, shot him twice more, saving countless lives.

Ferris will be the Hero of the Day during Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 23.

Who: Agent Ashley Ferris of the Lakewood Colorado Police Department

What: Ferris will be honored by Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic and Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House.

When: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., July 23

Where: Agent Ferris will be sitting in the Cowboy Skill sponsor box at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena.