Cheyenne Frontier Days and Wyoming-based Cowboy Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic will honor heroes who have saved lives and active and retired military who keep the state and the country protected, all during events this week and next.

Here is the schedule for your planning purposes. All recognized heroes, including honored military, will be located in the Pace-O-Matic sponsor boxes at the Frontier Days Arena. Interviews are welcome, please contact Jeanette.

Saturday, July 23: We will honor Agent Ashely Ferris of the Lakewood Colorado Police Department for her bravery when she stopped an active shooter, who had already killed five people. Ferris was injured as she confronted the gunman.

Monday, July 25: We will honor members of the military and veterans during Pace-O-Matic’s “Military Monday” celebration. This will include active and retired members of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment and Sua Sponte Foundation, which provides support to military families in crisis. The Rangers are among the oldest military bodies in the country. The day will also include focusing attention on veteran mental health challenges, which is a growing issue.

Tuesday, July 26: We will honor Ryan Pasborg, who ran into a burning house in Jamestown saving a mother and her four-year-old son.

Wednesday, July 27: We will honor registered nurse Kim Coulter and Eli Burgess, a trained certified nursing assistant, who saved a man suffering a massive heart attack at a Cheyenne Walmart.

Paul Goldean, president of Pace-O-Matic, said he is pleased the company can be a major sponsor of Cheyenne Frontier Days and contribute to honoring these heroes. Cowboy Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic is making a donation to honored heroes.

Goldean, a combat veteran of the 75th Ranger Regiment, added he is proud Cowboy Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic will host several soldiers and veterans in its sponsor boxes on Monday. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins are invited to join the group.