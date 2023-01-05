The Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies will be conducting a clinic on Sunday, January 29 at 5 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Arena. It is highly recommended that interested candidates attend the clinic.
Dandies Tryouts will be conducted on Sunday, February 5 at the LCCC Arena. Interviews begin at 3 p.m. and horsemanship evaluations begin at 5 p.m. The horse used at tryouts must be the horse intended for the entirety of the program year.
All applicants must sign waivers and wear helmets if they are under the age of 18. Clinic and tryouts are open to high school women ages 14 to 19. Must be age 14 by June 1, 2023.
Questions can be referred to Halley Redman at email h.jank19@gmail.com