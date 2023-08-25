CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2024 celebration.
Following Grounds Chairman Wally Reiman is Doug Finch. Finch is the Chief Executive Officer at Finch Enterprises, Inc. He has volunteered on the CFD Grounds Committee for 17 years and was inducted into the HEELS Organization in 2017. Finch has also served on the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors for 4 years.
Byron Mathews will be replacing Brian Rico as Operations Chairman. Mathews is the State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. He previously worked with Cheyenne Fire Rescue for 24 years, serving as a firefighter through the ranks of Division Chief. Mathews has been involved with CFD for 20 years with the Parades Motorized Division.
Following Mike Smith as Public Relations Chairman is Shellie Hardsocg. She is a special educator at Laramie County School District #1. Hardsocg has been a volunteer on the Public Relations Committee since 1993 and has been a committee lead for 9 years. She was nominated PR Volunteer of the Year in 2009 and inducted into the HEELS in 2013.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has already begun the planning process for the 128th Cheyenne Frontier Days.