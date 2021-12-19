If you are looking for a fun New Year’s Resolution, the CFD Old West Museum has just the thing for you! Starting on January 15th, the CFD Old West Museum will hold LaBlast Dance Fitness Classes with Tina Borgaard every Saturday at 10:00AM through the end of March.

Whether you want a reason to get out of the house, or some fun motivation to help you with your resolution, the Museum is here for you! This Dance Fitness Program is based on ballroom dances that you may see on Dancing with the Stars. It is partner-free, includes all components of fitness, and uses a wide variety of music.

Dance your way into the new year, and the new you, at the CFD Old West Museum; only $10 per person/per session.

More information on available dates can be found at: www.oldwestmuseum.org

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/museum-membership

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum LaBlast Dance Fitness Classes

When: Beginning January 15th – end of March 2022

Where: CFD Old West Museum, Carriage Hall

Museum Contact: Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org, (307) 778-7202