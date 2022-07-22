There are four Grand Parades celebrating Cheyenne Frontier Days.
They take place on Saturday, July 23, Tuesday, July 26, Thursday, July 28, and Saturday, July 30.
The parades start at 9 AM in front of the State Capitol Building.
They go down Capitol Avenue, take a dogleg at 18th Street, then go down to Lincolnway/16th Street. The parades then turn up Carey Avenue and end at 24th Street near the Capitol.
The parades take about an hour and a half to go by, and feature marching bands, historic floats, horse drawn carriages, and more.
Here is a map of the parade route.