Tim Malm is from Albin, Wyo., where he was an accomplished calf roper.

In June 2010 he suffered a traumatic brain injury while roping on the family ranch.

Tim has been rehabilitating at home since October 2010.

He has regained full use of his right side and is improving all the time on his left.

Tim cannot walk on his own YET, but he can rope a dummy both standing or sitting in the saddle.

Tim is the President and CEO of Stronger 4:13.

Based on his favorite Bible verse Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

His hope is that Stronger 4:13 will be an avenue to share his story.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has partnered with Malm on his coffee line because he is such an inspiration to the local and rodeo community.

Stronger 4:13 Coffee will be the Official Coffee of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and it comes in four roasts: The Dad, The Frontier, The Barry Burk and The Wyoming.

To learn more about Tim and Stronger 4:13 please visit stronger413.com.