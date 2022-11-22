Rodeo, PBR Team Series, Carnival Armbands, and Gift Cards on sale December 1

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) will put tickets for the 2023 event on sale December 1. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, Carnival Armbands and Gift Cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale. Tickets go on sale December 1 at 9 a.m. MT at www.cfdrodeo.com, and by calling (307) 778-7222.

The 127th annual “Daddy of ‘em All®” will feature nine days of fast-paced PRCA and WPRA rodeo culminating in Championship Sunday where champions are crowned, and legends are made.

The PBR Team Series is an elite league which launched in July 2022 at Cheyenne Frontier Days, featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in 5-on-5 bull riding games.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food, and music celebrating the history and culture of the American West.

Daily rodeo tickets range from $23 – $48, with VIP at additional cost. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices. Carnival Armbands will be $40 per session or $150 for all 10 days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days partners with AXS, a global leader in ticketing for the entertainment world. CFD and AXS offer ticket purchasers the latest innovations in mobile ticketing, ticket forwarding, online account management, payment plans, and resale.

Event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS App which provides contactless, secure, and personalized fan experiences. Attendees will need to download the AXS App to access digital ticket purchases for 2023.

Artist Announcements are coming in March 2023. For the full range of pricing and more event information, please visit www.cfdrodeo.com.