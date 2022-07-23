While the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo hasn’t officially started yet, competition has been going on for nearly a week at Frontier Park.
With this year’s rodeo expected to top over $1 million in prize money and the legendary status of the “Daddy of ‘em All,” contestants came from across the U.S. and Canada hoping for an opportunity to advance into the quarter finals of the tournament style rodeo. Two women did that in record setting style.
Breakaway roper Peggy Garman, from Sundance, Wyoming had a disappointing first run competition on July 20 when her loop failed to connect. The breakaway roping field started with 200 that were split into two pools where 30 from each advanced. The remaining 140 spent the night in Cheyenne to compete in the wildcard round, held Wednesday morning before the barrel racing qualifying competition.
For fans of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, a day at Frontier Park, or watching on the Cowboy Channel online was time well spent on Wednesday, July 21. Garman was one of the early ropers to go and set the pace and a new arena record at 3.0 seconds. Riding her great horse “Cash,” the Wyoming cowgirl breathed a big sigh of relief. It was a huge confidence booster for Garman.
“This is such a prestigious rodeo and to be able to add my name to the record books is unbelievable,” she said. “I struggled after yesterday, but had some good friends talk me through that and get me pumped up to rope today.” This is the third time that breakaway roping has been featured at CFD. The previous record was set by Carol Hollers at 3.4 seconds in 2021.
Garman wasn’t the only contestant pumped up and ready to compete. In the barrel racing it was the horses that took center stage, in particular Firewaterfrenchfame, “Apollo.” Ridden by Summer Kosel of Glenham, South Dakota, they broke an arena record in the barrel racing that was set over 25 years ago by Kristie Peterson and the famous French Flash Hawk, aka “Bozo.” They stopped the clock in 17.03 seconds in 1996.
Kosel’s time of 17.02 not only set the record, it also earned her the biggest check out of qualifying rounds at $7,414. When Peterson and Bozo had their run at Cheyenne, they ran from the opposite end of the arena. There are a lot of factors involved that make having an arena record accurate, but Kosel is now in the books as having made the fastest barrel racing run at CFD.
Team ropers Riley and Brady Minor have accomplished more as a brother duo than any other team roping family members in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, but one title has eluded them, the one from Frontier Park. With the younger of the duo, Riley, heading and Brady catching hind feet, they stopped the clock in 7.2 seconds to win $3,590.
Trell Etbauer is very familiar with Cheyenne Frontier Days. He traveled here as a toddler to watch his father, world champion saddle bronc rider Robert Etbauer compete. Then he competed in the saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and tie-down roping here in 2014 and won the champions package as the all-around cowboy.
This year, Etbauer is after a steer wrestling title and came one step closer on July 19 when he stopped the clock in 5.7 seconds to win the qualifying round and $3,382. He will now hope to add to those earnings during the quarter finals and keep advancing all the way to Championship Sunday.
Cash Enderli, a college student at Weatherford College in Texas and resident of Liberty, Texas had the fast run in tie-down roping at 9.8 seconds. He won $5,172 and now has an opportunity to compete in front of a crowd for the first time at CFD. He had never competed here until July 18th and was the best out of nearly 200 tie-down ropers.
All of these contestants will advance to the quarter finals where there will be 72 competitors in each discipline as well as in the bareback riding and saddle bronc riding. The bull riding quarter finals will see 60 competitors each making two appearances.
The first quarter finals will start at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.
The following are results from qualifying competition at the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 16-20. 2022.
Steer Roping: (first round)1, Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas, 12.5 seconds, $6,585. 2, Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas, 13.4, $5,726. 3, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., 13.5, $4,867. 4, Clay Long, Stephenville, Texas, 14.1, $4,008. 5, Cash Myers, Kaufman, Texas, 14.2, $3,149. 6, Taylor Santos, creston, Calif., 14.6, $2,290. 7, (tie) Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo., and Rob Denny, Willcox, Ariz., 14.8, $1,002. (second round) 1, Coleman Proctor, 11.4, $6,585. 2, Tom Fisher, 12.7, $5,726. 3, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, 12.8, $4,867. 4, Pake Sorey, Pendleton, Ore., 13.1, $4,008. 5, Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 13.2, $3,149. 6, Roger Nonella, Redmond, Ore., 13.6, $2,290. 7,(tie) Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., and Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D., 13.9, $1,002 each. (Championship Finals qualifiers – total on two) 1, Proctor, 24.9. 2, Patterson, 29.7. 3, Myers, 30.9. 4, Lohse, 31.8. 5, Ross, 33.0. 6, Cooper Mills, St. John, Wash., 33.8. 7, Jess Tierney, hermosa, S.D., 34.3. 8, Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz., 36.4. 9, Zac Parrington, Hoyt, Kan., 36.5. 10, Rob Denny, Willcox, Ariz., 36.6. 11, Buck Mekelburg, Yuma, Colo., 37.2. 12, Shorty Garten, Claremore, Okla., 37.9.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 7.1 seconds, $3,590. 2, (tie) Kyon and Clancey Kreutzer, Lake Creek, Texas, and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 7.8 seconds and $2,957 each. 4, (tie) Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla.; Britt Williams, Hammond, Mont., and Cayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, Ariz.; and Reno Cash Stoebner, Stephenville, Texas, and Tyler McKnight, Pollok, Texas; 8.0 and $1,971 each. 7, (tie) Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M.; Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho; and Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif.; 8.1, $1,267. 10, Brayden Luke Schmidt, Benton City, Wash., and Andy Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 8.2, $845. 11, (tie) Jay Ellerman, Fort Lupton, Colo., and Marcus Banister, Brighton, Colo.; and Beau Hebert, Shreveport, La., and Cody Hogan, Evelyn, La.; 8.3, $528. (Wild Card) 1, Hagen Peterson, Delta, Utah and Dylin Ahlstrom, Genola, Utah, 7.4 seconds, $2,394. 2, (tie) Chaz Kananen, Pocatello, Idaho and Colby Siddoway, Honeyville, Utah; and Cooper and Tucker James White, Hershey, Neb., 7.5, $1,971. 4, Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman, IV, Refugio, Texas, 7.7, $1,549. 5, Justin Yost, Citra, Fla., and Garrett Smith, Mt. Joliet, Tenn., 7.8, $1,267. 6, Garrett Tonnozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 8.1, $1,126. 7, (tie) Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., and Cole Curry, Liberty, Miss.; and Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 8.3, $915. 9, (tie) Brandon Farris, Gracemont, Okla., and Derrick Jantzen, Ames, Okla.; and Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn.; 8.4, $634. 11, Miles Kobold, Huntley, Mont., and Clint Brower, Lander, Wyo., 8.7, $422. 12, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., and Colter Todd, Willcox, Ariz., 9.0, $282.
Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Cash Enderli, Liberty, Texas, 9.8, $5,172. 2, (tie) Colt Papy, Athens, La., and Rowdy Haferkamp, Cuero, Texas, 10.5, $4,260. 4, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 10.6, $3,347. 5, (tie) Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas and Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 11.0, $2,586. 7, Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, 11.1, $2,130. 8, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 11.2, $1,826. 9, Jake Harris, Canyon, Texas, 11.3, $1,521. 10, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 11.4, $1,217. 11, Dakota Felton, Mountain Home, Texas, 11.5, $913. 12, Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 11.6, $609. (Wild Card) 1, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.2, $3.448. 2, Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo., 10.9 seconds, $3,043. 3, Walker Akins, Whitesboro, Texas, 11.0, $2,637. 4, Cash Edward Hooper, Carlsbad, N.M., 11.1. 5, (tie) Pryce Harris, Canyon, Texas, and Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 11.2, $1,724 each. 7, Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 11.3, $1,419. 8, Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo., 11.4, $1,217. 9, Tate Teague, Rankin, Texas, 11.5, $1,014. 10, (tie) Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, and Chance Thiessen, Elk City, Okla., 11.8, $710. 12, (tie) Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, and Colton Farquer, Oakdale, Calif., 12.0, $203.
Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 5.7 seconds, $4,016. 2, (tie) Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, and Gary Gilbert, Paradise, Texas, 5.8, $3,382 each. 4, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 6.3, $2,748. 5, (tie) Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 6.4, $2,114. 7, Denard Butler, Checotah, Okla., and Justin Simon, Florence, Ariz., 6.5, $1,268. 9, Ty Allred, Tooele, Utah, 6.6, $634. 10, Denton Good, long Valley, S.D., 6.7, $211. (Wild Card) 1, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., 5.5, $3,286. 2, Colt Honey, La Junta, Colo., 5.7, $2,940. 3, Rhett John Witt, Valentine, Neb., 6.8, $2,594. 4, Jaret Whitman, Belgrade, Mont., 7.0, $2,248. 5, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 7.1, $1,902. 6, Wacey Real Bird, Sheridan, Wyo., 7.5, $1,556. 7, (tie) Brian Snell, Wheatland, Wyo., and Blare Romsa, Laramie, Wyo., 7.7, $1,038. 9, Denton Petersen, Payson, Ariz., 7.8, $519. 10, Winsten McGraw, Gill, Colo., 8.2, $173.
Breakaway Roping: (Pool A) 1, (tie) Shawnee Sherwood, San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Taya McAdow, Keensburg, Colo., 3.6, $3,845 each. 3, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 3.9, $2,386. 4, (tie) Sage Kohr, Gillette, Wyo., and Tayler Bradley, Goldendale, Wash., 4.0, $1,260. 6, (tie) Josie Conner, Iowa, La.; Sje;bu Scjweotz. Cave Creek, Ariz.; and Mollie Bassett, Vinita, Okla.; 4.1, $221. (Pool B) 1, Anna Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 3.7, $4,375. 2, Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 3.9, $3,315. 3, Sierra Galusha, Warrensburg, N.Y., 4.1, $2,386. 5, (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Calgary, Alberta, and Rheagan, Cotton, Fairfield, Texas, 4.3, $795. (Wild Card) 1, Peggy Garman, Sundance, Wyo., 3.0, $990. 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 3.1, $750. 3, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Josie Goodrich, Stanfield, Ore., 3.4, $450. 5, (tie) Angie Green, Huntsville, Texas, and Kaylee Cornia, Cokeville, Wyo., 3.5, $180.
Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 17.02 seconds, $7,415. 2, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.28, $6,356. 3, (tie) Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., and Cindy Smith, Hobbs, N.M., 17.39 and $4,943 each. 5, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.44, $3,531. 6, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.48, $2,824. 7, Tarryn Lee, St. David, Ariz., 17.52, $2,119. 8, Katie Chism, Tiskilwa, Ill., 17.55, $1,412. 9, Sarah Rose Waguespack, 17.58, $1,059. 10, Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 17.61, $706.