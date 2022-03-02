Cheyenne Frontier Days refreshed its economic impact study in 2021 to quantify the economic benefits generated from visitors outside of Laramie County to the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County. Dean Runyan Associates, of Portland, Oregon conducted the research using data generated from the 2021 event; prior studies were conducted in 2018, 2015 and 2012. Dean Runyan Associates has also produced economic impact research for the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

The 2021 edition of the Daddy of ‘em All experienced record crowds and attendance. Approximately 550,000 people attend all combined events during the ten-day celebration each year. This year, a total of 272,896 tickets for all events were sold. Demand was high for all events, after the 2020 cancellation, and Cheyenne Frontier Days marking its 125th anniversary.

Economic impacts resulting from direct visitor spending surrounding the event totaled approximately $40.3 million, up from $27.1 million in 2018 and $28 million in 2015.

“We saw large crowds almost every day on Frontier Park and around the community,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Hirsig said. “We were happy to see so many people wanted to come out and celebrate the anniversary year with us and the Cheyenne community. The number of visitors this year surpassed our wildest expectations.”

“Our volunteers really stepped up to support Cheyenne and Laramie County with our celebration this year, and we had even less time to prepare than ever,” Jimmy Dean Siler, General Chairman said. “We are proud of our collaboration with city and county officials to host visitors who came to experience a taste of the American West.”

2021 Economic impacts of visitors who reside outside of Laramie County

● Visitors to Cheyenne Frontier Days spent $40.3 million in Laramie County.

● These visitors spent approximately $7.9 million on food and beverages in restaurants and bars, $7.6 million on overnight accommodations, $12.7 million on entertainment and recreation, including ticket sales, and $12.1 million on retail purchases, including motor fuel and groceries.

● Other direct economic impacts include approximately 509 full- and part-time jobs, $9.6 million in earnings (wage and salary disbursements), $920,400 in local tax revenue, and $1.5 million in state tax revenue.

● Total economic impacts resulting from direct visitor spending which include secondary impacts, also known as “multiplier effects,” resulted in approximately $52 million of business activity generated for Laramie County.

2021 Profile of Cheyenne Frontier Days Attendees

● The majority of Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees participated in a Frontier Nights/Concert (75%) or the Rodeo (55%) and (30%) attended both.

● A large portion (64%) attended Cheyenne Frontier Days during a previous year.

● Attending Cheyenne Frontier Days was the primary purpose for travel to Laramie County for the vast majority of overnight (81%) and day (98%) visitors.

● Just over half (55%) of Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees stayed overnight while traveling.

● Among overnight visitors, over half (51%) stayed in a hotel, motel, lodge, or B&B; most of the reminder stayed in private homes with friends and relatives, or in campgrounds.

● Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees traveled to or through a number of Wyoming communities and places including Laramie, Casper, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Snowy Range, and Cody.

Unique Attendees and Attendees from Outside of Laramie County

Unique Attendees Outside of Laramie County Attendees 2012 144,000 112,313 2015 149,300 125,397 2018 142,000 105,689 2021 164,200 139,600

Cheyenne Frontier Days is a major Rocky Mountain regional event with numerous

Western heritage activities and experiences; while some events charge admission, many events are free. Attendance measures include totals that track both paid attendance and total attendance. It is recognized as the consummate Western heritage, cultural, and entertainment experience in the world. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a top attraction in the state of Wyoming behind Yellowstone National Park, Jackson and Grand Teton National Park.

“We had tremendous support from our city, county and state leaders to help us produce our event during a confusing and constantly changing pandemic landscape. We could not have done it without their guidance and support,” Hirsig added.