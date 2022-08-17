To show our appreciation to our volunteers and the community for the success of the 126th celebration, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a Volunteer and Community Appreciation Party on August 25 featuring Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr.

Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers to come out and enjoy the evening at Frontier Park. Admission is free and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.cfdrodeo.com.

QUICK FACTS:

What: Free Volunteer and Community Appreciation Party

Who: Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr

When: Thursday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: B Stand — Frontier Park Arena

Why: Celebrating a successful 126th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days with our volunteers, sponsors, and community!

Participating Sponsors: #1 Properties, 4Rivers, Bison Beverage, Dyno Nobel, Reiman Corp and Visit Cheyenne