Cheyenne Frontier Days owns one of the world’s largest collections of horse-drawn carriages; and will be hosting a Wagon & Parts Auction on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. on Frontier Park. Featured items are: Auto Seat Runabout, Piano Runabout, Wire Wheel Sulky, Road Wagon, Cutter/Portland Sleigh, Auto Seat Sleigh, Pneumatic Tire Sulky, Side Bar Top Buggy, Road Cart, Drop-Front Pheaton, Misc Wagon Parts and Wheels.
Interested bidders should arrive at 9 a.m to preview lots and register. Payments can be made via card only.
Help will be available to load items on the same day. Items will be sold as is. All items must be picked up between 8 a.m-4 p.m. before Friday, May 19 or the items could be considered abandoned unless other arrangements have been made.
Auction will be held at Barn 13. Take Entrance V12 off of Hynds Avenue and follow the signs.