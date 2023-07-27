The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (fifth performance) and Semi Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, July 25. Payoff subject to change.
Bareback Riding: 1, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Joan Jett, $2,448. 2, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 82.5, $1,836. 3, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 81, $1,224. 4, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calf., 80.5, $612.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Cassidy Boggs, Stephenville, Texas., 4.0 seconds, $2.901. 2, Tibba Smith, Hobbs, N.M., 4.2, $2,176. 3, Shayla Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D., 4.4, $1,450. 4, Chenoa Vandestouwe, Weatherford, Okla., 4.8, $725.
Tie Down Roping: 1, Catfish Brown, Denton, Texas, 11.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Quaid Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 11.9, $1,500. 3, Cole Tierney, Broken Bow, Nebraska, 12.1, , $1,000. 4, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 12.2, $500.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 85.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Legend, $ 2,354 . 2, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 84.5, $1,766 . 3, Will Pollock, Utopia, Texas, 84 points, $1,177 . 4, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5, $589.
Team Roping: 1, Kevin Daniel, Franklin, Tenn., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 7.6 seconds, $2,000 each; 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, , 7.9, $1,500 each. 3, Dustin Eguesquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 8.2, $1,000 each. 4, (tie) Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 8.4, $250 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Kodie Jang, Townsville, Queensland, Australia, 6.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 7.5, $1,500. 3, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 7.7, $1,000. 4, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 8.8, $500.
Barrel Racing: 1, Sharon Harrell, Wickenberg, Ariz., 18.14 seconds, $2,413. 2, Tarryn Lee, St. David, Ariz., 18.23, $1,810. 3, Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo., 18.27, $1,206. 4, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Texas, 18.43, $603.
Bull Riding: 1, Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 91.5 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Red Demon 78, $2,397. 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah., 90, $1,798. 3, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 87, $1,199. 4, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86, $599.
The following events do not have Semi Finals.
- Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., and Slade Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 78 points. 3, Dahlyn Thomas, Woodward, Okla., 75. 4, Cody Weeks, Malad, Idaho, 69.
- Wild Horse Race: 1, Billy Scharton Team, $550. 2, NDN Outlaw, $413. 3, Cowboy Chaos, $275. 4, Wagon Burners, $138.