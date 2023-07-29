Cheyenne Frontier Days Breakaway Roping Shayla Hall photo

Wyoming native Shayla Hall punched her ticket to Championship Sunday at the 127th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD) in the breakaway roping. The ranch-raised cowgirl, a former track and field athlete at the University of Wyoming, won Semi Finals 1 with a time of 4.6 seconds. She’s aiming to become the first Wyoming cowgirl to win the breakaway championship at CFD.

The following are unofficial results from Semi Finals 1 (seventh performance) and Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Thursday, July 27.

Bareback Riding: 1, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 85.5 points on Sanky Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bull’s Great Nation, $3,144. 2, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo., 84.5, $2,182. 3, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 84, $1,715. 4, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 83, $1,143 5, (tie) Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La.; Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas; and Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 81.50, $381 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Shayla Hall, Colony, Wyo., 4.6 seconds, $5,983. 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 4.7 seconds, $2.901. 3, (tie) Willow Wilson, Baggs, Wyo., and Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 4.9, $  each. 5, Bryana Lehrmann, Lexington, Texas, 5.2, 6 Cassidy Boggs, Stephenville, Texas, 5.8, $ .

Tie Down Roping: 1, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 10.2 seconds, $5,200. 2, Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 10.5, $4,300. , 3, Luke Potter, Maple City, Kansas, 11.3, $3,400. 4, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 12.3, $2,500. 5, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 12.6, $1,600. 6, Marcos Costa, Tolar, Texas, 12.9, $900.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Q Taylor, Casper, Wyo., 90 points on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin’, $3,010. 2, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 86, $2,280 . 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 85.5, $1,642. 4, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 84, $1,094 . 5, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 83.5, $638. 6, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83, $456.

Team Roping: 1, Eric Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 8.4, $5,200 each. 2, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Dylin Ahlstrom, Hooper, Utah; and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 8.5, $3,850 each. 4, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and J.R. Gonzalez, Maypearl, Texas, 9.0, $2,500 each. 5, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 9.3, $1,600 each. 6, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Kirby Blankenship, Lampasas, Texas, 9.8, $900 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.8 seconds, $4,060. 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 6.4, $3,360. 3, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 7.0, $2,660. 4, Rowdy Parrott, Bellville, Texas, 7.1, $1,960. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 8.0 $1,260. 6, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, S.D., 8.4, $700.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.37 seconds, $5,248. 2, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 17.43, $4,343. 3, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.45, $3,438. 4, (tie) Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., and Sharon Harrell, Wickenberg, Ariz., 17.65 seconds, $2,081 each. 6, Tara Seaton, Winslow, Ariz., 17.68, $905.

Bull Riding: (five rides) 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Trump Train, $3,203. 2, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, Fla., 88.5, $2,450. 3, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kansas, 87, $1,790. 4, (tie) Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 85.5, $989.

The following events do not have Semi Finals.

  • Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round winners) 1, Caleb Brangham, Big Piney, Wyo., 85 points, $1,242. 2, Hunter Greathouse, Santa Fe, Texas, 82, $941. 3, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 79, $677. 4, (tie) Isaac Richard, Eunice, La.; Slade Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., and Denton Mars, Freedom, Okla., 78, $301 each.
  • Wild Horse Race: 1, Wagon Burners, $550. 2, Team Agin, $413.