The following are unofficial results from Semi Finals 1 (seventh performance) and Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Thursday, July 27.

Bareback Riding: 1, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 85.5 points on Sanky Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bull’s Great Nation, $3,144. 2, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo., 84.5, $2,182. 3, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 84, $1,715. 4, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 83, $1,143 5, (tie) Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La.; Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas; and Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 81.50, $381 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Shayla Hall, Colony, Wyo., 4.6 seconds, $5,983. 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 4.7 seconds, $2.901. 3, (tie) Willow Wilson, Baggs, Wyo., and Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 4.9, $ each. 5, Bryana Lehrmann, Lexington, Texas, 5.2, 6 Cassidy Boggs, Stephenville, Texas, 5.8, $ .

Tie Down Roping: 1, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 10.2 seconds, $5,200. 2, Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 10.5, $4,300. , 3, Luke Potter, Maple City, Kansas, 11.3, $3,400. 4, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 12.3, $2,500. 5, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 12.6, $1,600. 6, Marcos Costa, Tolar, Texas, 12.9, $900.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Q Taylor, Casper, Wyo., 90 points on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin’, $3,010. 2, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 86, $2,280 . 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 85.5, $1,642. 4, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 84, $1,094 . 5, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 83.5, $638. 6, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83, $456.

Team Roping: 1, Eric Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 8.4, $5,200 each. 2, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Dylin Ahlstrom, Hooper, Utah; and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 8.5, $3,850 each. 4, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and J.R. Gonzalez, Maypearl, Texas, 9.0, $2,500 each. 5, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 9.3, $1,600 each. 6, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Kirby Blankenship, Lampasas, Texas, 9.8, $900 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.8 seconds, $4,060. 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 6.4, $3,360. 3, Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 7.0, $2,660. 4, Rowdy Parrott, Bellville, Texas, 7.1, $1,960. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 8.0 $1,260. 6, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, S.D., 8.4, $700.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.37 seconds, $5,248. 2, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 17.43, $4,343. 3, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.45, $3,438. 4, (tie) Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., and Sharon Harrell, Wickenberg, Ariz., 17.65 seconds, $2,081 each. 6, Tara Seaton, Winslow, Ariz., 17.68, $905.

Bull Riding: (five rides) 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Trump Train, $3,203. 2, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, Fla., 88.5, $2,450. 3, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kansas, 87, $1,790. 4, (tie) Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 85.5, $989.

The following events do not have Semi Finals.