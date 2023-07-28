The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (sixth performance) and Semi Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Thursday, July 27. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., 84.5 points on King Wentz Rodeo’s Red Velvet, $2,448. 2, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5, $1,836. 3, (tie) Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, and Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 83, $918 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Bryana Lehrmann, Lexington, Texas, 4.6 seconds, $2.901. 2, Jacelyn Frost, Randlett, Utah, 4.7, $2,176. 3, Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 5.1, $1,450. 4, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz., 5.3, $725.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Shane Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 11.2 seconds, $2,000. 2, Marcos Costa, Tolar, Texas, 12.0, $1,500. 3, Luke Potter, Maple City, Kansas, 12.3, , $1,000. 4, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 13.9, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Karson Mebane, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 85.5 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Good Time Girl, $2,354 . 2, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84, $1,766 . 3, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 83, $1,177. 4, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 83., $589.

Team Roping: 1, Cooper and Tucker James White, Hershey, Neb., 8.1 seconds, $2,000 each; 2, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 8.2, $1,500 each. 3, (tie) Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and J.R. Gonzalez, Maypearl, Texas, 9.2, and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 8.2, $750 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 5.4 seconds, $2,000. 2, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 7.9, $1,500. 3, Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 8.0, $1,000. 4, Payden McIntyre., 8.7, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 17.20 seconds, $2,413. 2, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.37, $1,810. 3, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.44, $1,206. 4, Tara Seaton, Winslow, Ariz., 17.50, $603.

Bull Riding: 1, Boudreax Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Melanie’s Dream, 86, $2,397. 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 86, $1,798. 3, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kansas, 84.5, $1,199. 4, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, Fla., 84, $599. Other Semi Finals qualifiers: Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, and Lukasey Morris, Union City, Okla.

The following events do not have Semi Finals.