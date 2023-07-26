The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (fourth performance) and Semi Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday, July 25. Payoff subject to change.
Bareback Riding: 1, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 85 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Cracked Pepper, $2,448. 2, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, 84.5, $1,836. 3, Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas, 83, $1,224. 4, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo., 80.5, $612.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas., 3.5 seconds, $2.901. 2, Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 4.1, $2,176. 3, Willow Wilson, Baggs, Wyo., 4.7, $1,450. 4, Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 5.1, $725.
Tie Down Roping: 1, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.9 seconds, $2,000. 2, Jake Pratt, Ellensberg, Wash., 10.4, $1,500. 3, Shad Mayfield, Lipan, Texas, 10.6, , $1,000. 4, Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, $500.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 88.5 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Levi The Boss, $ 2,354 . 2, Stu Wright, Coalville, Utah, 85., $1,766 . 3, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 84 points, $1,177 . 4, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 82, $589.
Team Roping: 1, Lane Goebel, Marshall, Minn., and J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa, 8.3 seconds, $2,000 each; 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Dylin Ahlstrom, Hooper, Utah, 9.4 seconds, $1,500 each. 3, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins II, Stephenville, Texas, 8.9, $1,000 each. 4, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Kirby Blankenship, Lampasas, Texas, 9.6, $500 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Kyle Whitaker, Bozeman, Mont., 7.1 seconds, $2,000. 2, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, Canada, 7.5, $1,500. 3, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 8.0, $1,000. 4, Logan Wiseman, Paola, Kan., 8.5, $500.
Barrel Racing: 1, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.70 seconds, $2,413. 2, Jessi Fish, Washington, Texas, 17.77, $1,810. 3, Merritt Potter, Moody, Texas, 17.89, $1,206. 4, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 17.93, $603.
Bull Riding: 1, Fulton Rutland, Westville, Okla., 87 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Smokin Hot, $2,977. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86, $1,798. 3, Maverick Potter, Waxahatchie, Texas, 85.5, $1,199. 4, Riggin Shippy, Colome, S.D., 84, $599. Other Semi Finals qualifiers: Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 82, and Connor Murnion, Jordan, Mont., 78.5.
The following events do not have Semi Finals.
- Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa, 79 points. 2, Caleb Newell, Goodwell, Okla., 78, 3, Blake Steuck, Hume, Mo., 75. 4, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 65.
- Wild Horse Race: 1, Kenny Electric, $550. 2, Mo Green, Inc., $412.50, 3, Team Nowland, $275.