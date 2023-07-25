The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (third performance) and Semi Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 24. Payoff subject to change.
Bareback Riding: 1, Mark Kreder, Claremore, Okla., 86.5 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Mr. Harry, $2,448. 2, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 83.5, $1,836. 3, Trevar McAlester, Ronan, Mont., 81, $1,224. 4, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 80.5, $612.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Laramie Johnson, Shreveport, La., 4.4 seconds, $2.901. 2, Tammy Barnes, Larkspur, Colo., 4.5, $2,176. 3, K.L. Collmorgen, Lysite, Wyo., 5.0, $1,450. 4, Misti Brown, Valentine, Neb., 5.4, $725.
Tie Down Roping: 1, Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla., 11.3 seconds, $2,000. 2, Tyson Durfey, Millsap, Texas, 13.1, $1,500. 3, Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 14.1 , $1,000. 4, Carsyn Sunvision, McDade, Texas, $500.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl, $ 2,354 . 2, (tie) Cameron Messier, Herald, Calif., and Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M., 86 points, $1,471 each. 4, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 84, $589.
Team Roping: 1, (tie) Miles Kobold, Huntley, Mont., and Cole Sherwood, San Tan Valley, Ariz.; and Mitch Barney, Blair, Neb., and J.W. Nelson, Alta, Iowa, 9.4 seconds, $1,750 each. 3, (tie) Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo., and Cullen Teller, Ault, Colo.; Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; and Teagan Bentley, Casper, Wyo., and Hunter Karlson, Garrison, N.D., 9.7, $500 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Landon Beardworth, Red Deer County, Alberta, Canada, 5.7 seconds, $2,000. 2, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 6.2, $1,500. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 7.3, $1,000. 4, Billy Boldon, Oglala, S.D., 8.1, $500.
Barrel Racing: 1, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.69 seconds, $2,413. 2, Cheyenne Allan, Mabton, Wash., 17.97, $1,810. 3, Manchi Nace, Laurel, Mont., 17.99, $1,206. 4, Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla., 18.02, $603.
Bull Riding: 1, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 88 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Touch and Go, $2,397. 2, Canyon Bass, Johnson City, Texas, 87, $1,798. 3, Kase Hitt, Ardmore, Okla., 86, $1,199. 4, Conner Murnion, Jordan, Mont., 84.5, $599. Other Semi Finals qualifiers: Grayson Cole, Fredonia, Pa., 83, and Junior Souza, Sonora, Brazil, 81.5.
The following events do not have Semi Finals.
Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 79 points. 2, Jacob Benham, Dodge City, Kan., 70. 3, Carter Sandberg, Casper, Wyo., 62.
Wild Horse Race: No finishers