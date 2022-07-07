- Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po’Boi - A classic shrimp po'boi mixed in with the classic nostalgic cereal.
- Chicken Donut Sandwich - Crispy golden fried chicken put between two glazed donuts, complete with lettuce, tomato and, of course, the special sauce.
- Cucumber Mint Lemonade - Fresh squeezed lemonade with fresh cucumber and mint infused into the beverage.
- The Smokestack - A seasoned waffle hashbrown that holds a pulled pork, elote, Oaxaca cheese, spices and peppery goodness good, fresh made crunch slaw, French fried onion crisps and jalapeños and a sweet and tangy bbq sauce.
- Fried Pickles - The best fried pickles in the state.
- Fried Oreos - Because what trip to the fair would be complete without fried Oreos.
And more!
Fun Biz Fair Food, the famous award-winning culinary creator of fair food across the country, will be showcasing unique rodeo eats at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days, one of the largest rodeo and western festival in the country.
Like at all its fairs, Fun Biz only serves certified Angus beef that's locally raised for all of its items, including its slow-smoked brisket and hamburgers.
"We sell a never frozen, fresh ground hamburger patty," said Nate Janousek, Fun Biz founder. "Wherever I go, I find someone to bring meat locally to the fair. That's what makes our company different. We only serve you the food we'd serve our own family, that I'd feed my own kids."
Beyond those locally-raised meat items, Fun Biz is known for its unique take on classic fair foods. This year, these items will include:
"Everything is going up. Prices are going up. But we're not raising our prices at all this year," Janousek said. "You're not going to want to miss the food since it's all quality. Real meat, real dairy in our ice cream. There's nothing phony that you get elsewhere."
Currently, Fun Biz runs food stands at the top events across the country, including The State Fair of Texas in Dallas, The Minnesota Stair Fair in St. Paul, and The Los Angeles Country Fair in Pomona. They've won the coveted WFA 2019 Barham Award, the OABA Circle of Excellence, the Gold Buckle Foodie Award at the Houston Rodeo, and Best of the Fair at the Minnesota State Fair.
