Attendees flock to town once again for the Cheyenne Gaming Convention on April 21-23rd, 2023, at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne.
The annual Cheyenne Gaming Convention is for the whole family with games for all ages. Attendance badges include access to the convention, vendor booths, open play of card games, video games, board games, tabletop games, miniature games, and more. New this year is a Charity Texas Hold-em Poker tournament on Friday evening. The Convention will also host a Settlers of Catan National Qualifying Tournament, multiple Magic: The Gathering events, and a Dungeons & Dragons Epic, and much more.
3-day attendance badges are available for pre purchase at $50 and 1-day badges are available for as low as $15. Children under 10 are free if accompanied by an adult with a badge. Some gaming events require additional tickets ($0.50 or more), however there are many free events and over 1000 games that are free to play. Advance badge purchases are recommended as many events will sell out, and badges are more expensive at the door. The full schedule, badges, and tickets are at cheyennegamingconvention.com.
The inaugural Cheyenne Gaming Convention took place April 20, 2019 and had over 300 gamers participate. CGC returned in 2022 with over 651 attendees, two-thirds of which visited from outside of Cheyenne.
About us: All proceeds from the Cheyenne Gaming Convention support the Wyoming Gaming Library, which seeks to provide no-cost gaming resources of various types to hospitals, schools, charities, and other community organizations across the state of Wyoming.