Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is proud to recognize Savannah Whittecar for earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.

Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Whittecar of Cheyenne, are changing the world today—their ingenuity enables them to meaningfully address some of the most pressing issues facing their communities and the world.

For her Gold Award Project, Whittecar created a fund to assist FFA students to care for and purchase any needed supplies for their show animals. The Cheyenne FFA Chapters have a school farm in which their members are allowed to raise animals to show and sell at the Laramie County Fair. Any student housing their animal at the school farm can apply for this fund, though it is generally aimed towards first time showmen. Students who receive the funding are required to pay the money back, plus 10% interest to help sustain the fund for years to come and eventually, support more students. “Students are still required to pay the school farm fees on their own so they feel the need to work hard on their project” stated Whittecar.

In addition to creating this starter fund for new showmen, Whittecar also built new goat accommodations. Goats had never been allowed in the past, so she worked hard to clear out pens that were being used for storage, added an automatic waterer, and built a door and ramp for the goats to get in and out. She collaborated with another FFA Chapter to help her weld a fence outside, allowing a small area for the goats to run around.

Whittecar stated she chose this as her Gold Award Project because, “I was very involved in my FFA Chapter, being the Reporter and Vice President during my time there. I knew I wanted to pick a project that would support the FFA, as I am very passionate about it.” She worked with her FFA and Gold Award Advisor, Joe Allen, and decided the school farm was in need of goat accommodations. Whittecar also knew she wanted to make an even bigger impact, so she created the student fund.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their communities and beyond. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success. Gold Award Girl Scouts truly are the world changers, rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes we all look up to. They’re excellent candidates for colleges, scholarships, competitive internship programs, and exciting careers.

