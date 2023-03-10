The community of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church is excited to announce the 2023 Cheyenne Greek Festival.
The Cheyenne Greek Festival will be held September 15-16, 2023 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibition Hall.
We are proud to be partnering again with our presenting sponsor, Tyrrell Auto Centers.
More information will come via our social media accounts and website in the coming months.
We are very excited to bring the community-loved event back to Cheyenne! Please continue to visit our website at https://www.cheyennegreekfestival.com for more information.