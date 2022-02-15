Through its vision to promote engaged communities, improve quality of life, and enhance the state’s economy, Wyoming Humanities is proud to announce the latest round of grants awards provided across the state.

These funds were made possible through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan” or SHARP.

Grants were awarded in three categories:

• General Operating - for operational and salary support

• Programming - to support their humanities-based programs or projects

• Recovery - for specific efforts related to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

In this cycle, Wyoming Humanities awarded $408,940. Since the organization started granting these funds last fall, more than half a million dollars has been provided to Wyoming organizations ($373,940 in general operating, $68,343 in programming, $64,228 in recovery).

The following list highlights organizations that have received these grants through Wyoming Humanities since October 2021, sorted by county. Note that many of these grants have reach beyond the borders of their own county, some impacting the entire state.

Those indicated with a * received grants in more than one category.

Albany County

• Albany County Public Library Foundation*: $17,500

• Albany County Public Library: $10,000

• Friends of the Albany County Public Library: $7,500

• Relative Theatrics: $5,000

• University of Wyoming Honors College: $5,000

Campbell County

• Rockpile Museum*: $11,500

• Wright Centennial Museum: $5,000

Carbon County

• Carbon County Library System – Elk Mountain: $5,000

• Carbon County Library System – Encampment/Riverside: $4,940

• Carbon County Library System – Hanna: $5,000

• Carbon County Library System – Medicine Bow: $5,000

• Carbon County Library System – Rawlins : $10,000

• Carbon County Library System – Saratoga: $5,000

• Carbon County Library System – Little Snake River Valley: $5,000

• Carbon County Library System – Sinclair: $5,000

Converse County

• Converse County Library: $10,000

Crook County

• Hulett Museum and Art Gallery: $5,000

Fremont County

• Dubois Museum: Wind River Historical Center: $7,500

• e2e Treks, DBA KULU Treks: $5,000

• Fremont County Library System: $10,000

• Fremont County Pioneer Museum: $7,500

• Lander Children’s Museum: $7,500

• Wind River Heritage Center: $5,000

Goshen County

• Goshen County Library: $10,000

Hot Springs County

• Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center: $7,500

Johnson County

• Johnson County Library: $10,000

Laramie County

• Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum*: $15,000

• Children’s Museum of Cheyenne: $5,000

• Laramie County Library System: $10,000

Lincoln County

• Lincoln County Library System: $10,000

Natrona County

• Casper Artists’ Guild/Art 321: $5,000

• Natrona County Public Library*: $15,000

• Nicolaysen Art Museum: $10,000

Park County

• Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation*: $15,000

• Meeteetse Museum District*: $12,500

Sheridan County

• Ernest Hemingway Society and Ernest Hemingway Foundation: $7,500

Sublette County

• Pinedale Fine Arts Council, Inc.*: $10,000

• Sublette County Library Foundation: $5,000

• Sublette County Library System: $10,000

Sweetwater County

• Sweetwater County Library System*: $15,000

Teton County

• Jackson Hole Children’s Museum: $10,000

• Off Square Theatre Company: $5,000

Uinta County

• Uinta County Library Foundation: $10,000

Washakie County

• Washakie County Library System: $10,000

Wyoming Humanities also provided the following grants to statewide organizations:

• Access the World with World Languages & Culture*: $15,000

• Circular Wyo: $5,000

• Wyoming State Historical Society: $7,500

• Wyoming State Museum: $10,000

To learn more about Wyoming Humanities and these grants, visit thinkwy.org.