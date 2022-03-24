The Cheyenne Gymnastics competitive team came out in full force at the 2022 Wyoming State Championship held in Cheyenne on March 18th-20th. Cheyenne Gymnastics competed against 15 other teams from around the state. Cheyenne Gymnastics is proud of all their gymnasts and their hard work, determination, and drive to do their best!

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Bronze Level Team took home first-place becoming the Xcel Bronze State Champions of Wyoming! In the Junior A division, D’Saitrya Woody took first-place on vault and floor. Meanwhile, Meadow Walduck took first-place on bars and third-place on floor. For their individual efforts, Woody earned first-place All-Around, and Walduck earned third-place All-Around.

In the Junior B division, Finley Cralley took first-place on floor, second-place on bars and vault, and third-place on beam. Raechel Newsom finished first on bars and second-place on both beam and floor. Avery Womack took second-place on bars. For their individual efforts, Cralley earned first-place All-Around, and Newsom earned second-place All-Around.

In the Junior C division, Kimber Allen placed first on vault, beam, and floor while earning a second-place finish on bars. Mara Miller took home first-place honors on bars and second-place on beam. Through her hard work, Allen earned first-place All-Around.

In the Senior A division, Zoey Salas took the crown with a first-place finish on bars and beam and a second-place finish on vault. Payton Hoard took first-place on vault and third-place on floor. Kaylee Reffler took home first-place on floor and third-place on vault and beam. Emma Hughes placed second overall on bars. For their individual efforts, Salas earned first-place All-Around, Hoard earned second-place All-Around, and Reffler earned third-place All-Around.

In the Senior B division, Jorja Carter placed second overall 2nd on vault and bars. Adalynn Thompson finished in first-place on bars while Addyson McNeil took third-place on bars. Sophia Malatesta earned a first-place mark on both vault and floor, and Savannah Morris took third-place on vault and floor. For their individual efforts, Carter earned second-place All-Around, and Thompson earned third-place All-Around.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Silver Level Team took home first-place becoming the Xcel Silver State Champions of Wyoming! In the Junior A division, Addison Walters placed first on bars and beam while finishing second on vault and floor. Charlie Soules took second-place on bars. For their individual efforts, Walters earned first-place All-Around, and Soules earned second-place All-Around.

In the Junior B division, Addison Rose earned second-place on both bars and floor. For her hard work, Rose earned third-place All-Around. In the Senior A division, Aviah Edwards took first-place on vault and bars and second-place on floor. Lola Hickox took first-place on bars while Yazlin Castillo-Alvarado took first overall on floor. For their individual efforts Edwards earned first-place All-Around, and Hickox earned third-place All-Around.

In the Senior B division, Marcie Novak earned first on bars and tied for first on floor with teammate Natalie Bennett. Novak also took third-place on vault and beam. Sierra Morris and Bennett tied for second-place on bars. For their individual efforts, Novak earned first-place All-Around, and Morris earned third-place All-Around.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Gold Level Team took home second-place. In the Junior A division, Mattie Adams took first on vault, bars, and floor with a second-place finish on beam. Ayla Crystal took third-place on bars. Through her hard work, Adams earned first-place All-Around.

In the Senior A division, Morgan Courts earned second-place on floor, and Paige Hensley earned third-place on bars. In the Senior B division, Isabelle Deal earned third-place on floor.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Platinum Level Team took home first-place becoming the Xcel Platinum State Champions of Wyoming! In the Junior A division, Elliana Gill earned third-place on beam.

In the Junior B division, Kierstyn Ochsner took first-place on bars and beam and earned first-place All-Around. In the Senior A division, Hannah Pollock took first-place on floor and second-place on beam. Bridget Dillow placed second on vault and third on floor. Chelsey Spino earned first-place on bars. For their individual efforts, Pollock earned second-place All-Around with Dillow earning third-place All-Around.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Xcel Diamond Level Team took home first-place becoming the Xcel Diamond State Champions of Wyoming. In the Senior A division, Abbie Mickelson took first-place on bars and second-place on vault and floor. Katelyn Sandusky took second-place on bars and beam. Through their individual efforts, Mickelson earned first-place All-Around, and Sandusky earned second-place All-Around.

The Cheyenne Gymnastics Level 7 Team took home second-place at the championship. Ciarra Vigil took second-place on bars and floor and third-place on vault and beam. Through her hard work, Vigil earned second-place All-Around.

A special congratulations to Marcie Novak for scoring a perfect 10 on bars! Novak was the only competitor at the Championship to earn this score, and she is the first gymnast in the history of Cheyenne Gymnastics to ever earn the coveted perfect 10! Way to go, Marcie!

Based on the results of the State Championship, 14 gymnasts will move on to compete against the top gymnasts from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming at the Region 3 Championships. Ella Reed and Ciarra Vigil will compete at the Level 7 Regional Championship in Plano, Texas on April 29th through May 1st. Kierstyn Ochsner, Hannah Pollock, Bridget Dillow, Chelsey Spino, Abbie Mickelson, and Katelyn Sandusky will compete at the Platinum and Diamond Regional Championship in San Antonio, Texas on May 6th through 8th. Mattie Adams, Ayla Crystal, Kaitlyn Ochsner, Morgan Courts, Paige Hensley, and Isabelle Deal will compete at the Xcel Gold Regional Championship in Aurora, Colorado on May 13th through 15th. Good luck, ladies!

A big thank you to Program Coordinator, Shannon Mitchell, the program coaches, and the Cheyenne Gymnastics Parent Booster Club for their commitment and support of the program.