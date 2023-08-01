The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, August 8, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom.

Please use the following information to join the meeting virtually:

Topic: Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board

Time: August 8, 2023, at 6 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

If you have questions about joining the meeting, please call (307) 637-6307 or email lolson@cheyennecity.org. For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, visit the City’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/chpb or on Facebook.

The Historic Preservation Board protects, enhances, and perpetuates historic structures and other areas of historical value while promoting the use of historic districts and landmarks for the community's education, pleasure, and welfare.