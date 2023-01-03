The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting for January on Tuesday, January 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Avenue, with an option to join via Zoom.

Please follow the instructions below to join via Zoom:

Topic: Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board

Time: January 10, 2023, 6 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

If you have questions about joining the meeting, please call (307) 637-6307 or email lolson@cheyennecity.org. For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, please visit the City’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/chpb or on Facebook.

The Historic Preservation Board protects, enhances, and perpetuates historic structures and other areas of historical value while promoting the use of historic districts and landmarks for the education, pleasure, and welfare of the community.