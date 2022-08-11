The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold a work session meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held at 719 E. 17th St.
The board will discuss plans to celebrate the completion of the Airport Fountain Restoration Project. If you have questions about joining the meeting, please call (307) 637-6307 or email lolson@cheyennecity.org.
For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, please visit the City’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/chpb or find us on Facebook.