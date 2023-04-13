Cheyenne Housing statistics, as reported by Remax Capitol Properties.
In Q1 2023, there were 315 homes sold in Laramie County, which is down from the 447 homes sold in the same period last year. While this might seem like a significant decrease, it's essential to remember that the market can fluctuate, and the numbers can change from year to year.
In Q1 2023 the good news is that the average price is slightly higher than last year's first quarter, with homes selling for an average of $398k compared to $388k. This increase is encouraging for sellers and indicates that the market is holding up well.
It's taking a little longer for homes to sell this year, with an average of 45 days on the market. This means there are fewer buyers in the market right now, which could be attributed to a variety of factors, including economic conditions, inflation and interest rates.