The cast and crew members of The Outgoing Tide play will provide a special performance of their award-winning adaptation on Friday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse.

The upcoming evening event will celebrate the team’s regional competition win and serve as a fundraising opportunity as the ensemble prepares to travel to the America Association of Community Theater’s (AACT) national competition.

AACTFest 2023, will be held in Louisville, Kentucky June 12-17.

"It's incredibly humbling to receive this type of recognition - to be able to represent not just Cheyenne, not just Wyoming, but the entire Rocky Mountain region,” said Troy Rumpf, actor and cast member. “The entire team has been working tirelessly for literally months to make sure there's no question we came to this competition prepared. And honestly, there's no way we'd be where we are today without the support of this community."

The Cheyenne acting team will compete for against ten other productions for national honors.

Friday’s event will feature a silent auction and fees from tickets purchased will benefit the team’s travel expenses, as the journey to the national competition is a cost that is outside of CLTP’s annual budget.

The Mary Godfrey Playhouse is located at, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and amazing silent auction items.

Tickets are $20. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the special performance are available at: https://www.cheyennelittletheatre.org/special-event-tickets