Cheyenne’s Annual Christmas Parade went out with a bang last year. For those of you who didn’t attend the 2021 festivities, you missed a big one.

Santa ate one too many cookies, and the wheels on his sleigh snapped off! Luckily for Cheyenne, we have Cheyenne Motorsports and they happily came to Santa’s rescue.

Cheyenne Motorsports redesigned the castor system of the Sleigh to allow for the use of bigger stronger wheels with serviceable bearings.

“The previous design used cheap furniture casters which were not up to the weight of the sleigh and Santa,” explained owner Nick Dodgson.

While this was a fairly unique job for Cheyenne Motorsports, it was something they were prepared for. “Because we work on all kinds of machines, some that are 50 plus years old, our guys are used to thinking out of the box and redesigning as necessary,” said Dodgson.

Cheyenne Motorsports has helped with the Cheyenne Christmas Parade for more than 20 years, providing many of the ATVs that are used to run the parade. However, their community involvement was never limited to Christmas.

“We proudly support many local non-profits and donate machines to various organizations to help fundraising and awareness,” said Dodgson.

The Cheyenne Motorsports crew has some members with over 20 years in the industry, and everyone on staff is dedicated to the store and to their community. This store is one of the top dealers in the region, winning the prestigious Kawasaki Ichiban award 6 years in a row. They are also a top 25 dealer in the country with CFMOTO.

“My favorite part of this business is introducing families to the joys of riding powersports machines! There is nothing like the smile of a youngster on his first dirt bike,” Dodgson said excitedly.

Cheyenne Motorsports opened as Cheyenne Sports Center on September 1, 1967. The name eventually changed to Cheyenne Motorsports to reflect the changing industry. It has always been under local family ownership, first with the Richardson family and then under the Dodgson’s ownership since 2016. Cheyenne Motorsports is the 8th oldest Kawasaki dealership in the country, and one of the oldest continuously operating powersports stores in the state. Their slogan is ‘Delivering fun since 1967’