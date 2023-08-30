Would you like to have input on improving transportation in Cheyenne? The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is accepting applications to fill vacancies on their Citizens Advisory Committee. We are looking for representation from all geographic areas bringing a fresh perspective on neighborhood level issues. The committee meets quarterly with opportunities to participate in long range planning studies. Please click on the link below to fill out your application today!
Cheyenne MPO Accepting Applications for Citizens Advisory Committee
