Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Natalie Howard, OBGYN to their team. Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized, compassionate and comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological healthcare to women of all ages, and is conveniently located in downtown Cheyenne at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400.
Dr. Howard brings a wealth of education to the practice. Howard graduated from medical school at University Missouri-Kansas City and did her OBGYN residency at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. During her residency, she received several awards, including “Outstanding Resident in Gynecologic Oncology” and “Award for Excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery.” Her specialties are high-risk obstetrics, robotic gynecologic surgery and menopause medicine.
As a provider, Howard finds it rewarding to work with women throughout the different stages of their lives. She enjoys caring for patients in all settings, including the clinic, operating room and delivery room.
Howard shares, “I find so much joy in delivering babies and handing that wonderful new baby to its mother for the first time.”
Howard is not only new to CheyenneOBGYN, but to Cheyenne as well. Originally from Springfield, Missouri, she is excited to explore Wyoming with her husband, two children and German Shepherd. They are looking forward to spending more time outdoors, camping and hiking.
Dr. Howard is currently accepting new patients. Those interested in making an appointment should call the Cheyenne OBGYN office at 307-634-5216.