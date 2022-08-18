Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages.

Dr. Niehues brings a wealth of education to the team. Niehues received his Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology from the University of Nebraska and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine. He conducted his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Michigan.

As a provider, Niehues enjoys the privilege of making a difference in the lives of women every day and sharing in some of their most vulnerable and precious moments. He strives to educate and offer his patients encouragement.

Niehues grew up in Alliance, Nebraska, and met his wife Cindy at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff where he was her chemistry tutor. They have lived multiple places during his medical training, and are glad to now make a home in Cheyenne for their four beautiful daughters. Niehues enjoys spending time outdoors – at the lake in the summer and on the mountain during the winter.

Dr. Niehues is currently accepting new patients. Those interested in making an appointment should call the Cheyenne OBGYN office at 307-634-5216.