The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue are facing off to see which agency can bring in the most lifesaving blood donations.

The annual “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive challenge kicks off Tuesday, September 26 and runs through Wednesday, September 27 at the Public Safety Center.

This competition allows blood donors to cast a vote for the first responder team of their choice.

The organization that recruits the most donors will receive a traveling trophy to showcase for the year.

According to Vitalant, there is an urgent need for blood, and all eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to ensure patients get the vital transfusions they need.

Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished.

The “Guns N’ Hoses” blood drive will be hosted at the Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, September 26: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome - please remember to bring an ID.

Donors are asked to prepare beforehand, by eating breakfast and hydrating.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Vitalant following the donation. Give-aways and Guns N’ Hoses t-shirts will also be provided (while supplies last).