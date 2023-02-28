The Cheyenne Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of a new police officer!
Marcus Hairston-Payton was sworn in on Monday, February 27 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. He will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY.
Officer Hairston-Payton is a former military service member - originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a police and military family which motivated his decision to serve.
“My stepfather is a highly decorated police officer in South Carolina, and I want to follow his footsteps in every way I can,” said Hairston-Payton. “Now that I’m finishing serving my country, it’s an honor to serve and protect my community.”
Thank you for your service and welcome to the team!