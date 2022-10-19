On Tuesday, October 18 at approximately 2:25 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a female at gunpoint in a vehicle at the Red Lion Hotel located at 204 West Fox Farm Road.

Responding officers determined that Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the female were traveling in a vehicle together and entered into a verbal altercation.

The female reportedly asked multiple times to exit the vehicle, but Baumstarck refused.

He then held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while driving.

The female tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, but Baumstarck pulled her back and attempted to strangle her.

Baumstarck pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel and the female screamed for help.

An employee heard the scream, approached the vehicle, and opened the passenger door, at which point the female was able to escape.

Baumstarck then fled from the scene in the vehicle.

Officers determined Baumstarck had multiple felony warrants out of Colorado and completed a probable cause affidavit for strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, kidnapping and reckless endangering with a firearm.

The case was forwarded to the CPD’s Detective Bureau for further investigation.

AMR responded to the scene to evaluate the female.

Later that afternoon, police discovered that Baumstarck was located at a residence near the 800 block of West 6th Street.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Cheyenne Police Officers responded to the area to conduct surveillance.

At 4:10 p.m. officers observed Baumstarck leaving the residence in a Ford F150 truck and conducted a high-risk traffic stop near the intersection of Deming Drive and Ames Avenue.

With the vehicle stopped, a K9 team was deployed, and the officer ordered Baumstarck to exit.

Baumstarck complied with all commands and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Laramie County Jail on the charges listed above.