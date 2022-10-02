The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject.
He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses.
The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000.
The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold Chevrolet with a false temporary plate.
The white Ford has been seen hauling a stolen Haulmark trailer with a Wyoming plate as well as a small single-axel black utility trailer with no plate.
If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Officer Moniz at (307) 633-6630.
Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.