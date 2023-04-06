On April 5, the Cheyenne Police Department conducted an active shooter response training at East Ridge (the old Carey Jr. High School).
All CPD officers participate in active shooter response training on a regular basis. These exercises ensure that every police officer is prepared, tactically, physically, and mentally, to take action during a critical event.
This training was scheduled several months before the recent shooting in Nashville, Tennessee and false active assailant call at South High School.
Hopefully, we never need to use these skills, but hope isn't a strategy when it comes to crisis.
We want you to know that our officers are prepared to protect you and your family no matter what.