Piglet pursuit!
In a prime example of how unexpected police work can be, this morning CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling east on 19th Street when a citizen waved him down and reported that a baby pig was running hog-wild in the area.
The officer quickly located the subject, who was uncooperative, and initiated a piglet pursuit.
Cheyenne Animal Control was called to assist, and even the Chief of Police jumped in on his way to work. After 15 minutes, this little piggy was safely corralled by CSO Littau.
Animal Control took possession - the pig is safe and warm, after being placed into a blanket.
The owners have been contacted, and soon she will go wee wee wee all the way home
