Please join us in wishing K9 Jano a happy retirement!
K9 Jano and his handler Det. Smith have served our community side-by-side for over six years - many of you may have met them at demonstrations and events around the city.
Jano joined the Cheyenne Police Department in 2016 as the department’s only scent specific K9.
During his career, he has assisted with 57 arrests, 84 citations, multiple searches, and helped get drugs off of our streets.
After many years of outstanding service with the K9 Unit, Det. Smith was promoted to the Detective Bureau and it was determined that Jano would retire due to the time commitment of his handler’s new position. All of our K9s live with their handler and remain with them after they're done working - Jano will now be adopted into Det. Smith’s family.
Thank you both for serving our community! Enjoy a well-earned retirement, Jano.
Also, special thank you to the Laramie County Combined Communications Center for sending this good boy off with a treat basket. We appreciate you!
Here is a complete list of K9 Jano’s achievements:
• 31 demonstrations
• 391 narcotics searches
• 27 school searches
• 63 assists to outside agencies
• 36 tracks and open area searches
• 4 non-physical apprehensions
• 680,746.3 grams of marijuana seized
• 183.9 grams of meth seized
• 185 grams of cocaine seized
• 94 grams of heroin seized
• $48,103 in cash seized
• 57 arrests
• 84 citations