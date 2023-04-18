The Cheyenne Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of three new police officers.

Colin Brengman, Nathan Marshall, and Marissa Tucker were sworn in on Monday, April 17 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

They will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY.

All three officers moved to Cheyenne from other areas.

Officer Tucker is a former Navy service member - originally from La Habra, California.

She became a police officer to make a positive impact in her community and continue service after the military.

Officer Brengman recently moved to Cheyenne from Laramie where he attended the University of Wyoming.

“My favorite thing about Cheyenne is the people of course,” he said. “During my upbringing, I was always involved in community service projects, and found that helping people is a major part of who I am.”

Officer Marshall relocated to Wyoming from North Charleston, South Carolina.