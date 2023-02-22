Tuesday, February 21 at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were involved in a high-risk warrant service operation at a residence near the 1400 block of East 18th Street.

The wanted subject, Manuel Duncan, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, had an outstanding violent felony warrant for his arrest.

Following a period of surveillance, it was determined he was at the location.

Duncan has a history of violence and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Based on this information, investigating detectives completed a risk assessment to help ensure the safety of the community during the warrant service.

Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided that the Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Sheriff Joint SWAT team should assist.

Crisis negotiators were also on stand-by.

Upon arrival at the residence, the SWAT team attempted to communicate with Duncan, asking him to exit.

Following several commands, the situation was brought to an end at 11:50 a.m. when Duncan surrendered, walking out the front door with both hands raised.

Duncan was arrested and booked into the Laramie County Jail on his existing warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon.