On Wednesday, November 30 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

The wanted subject, Damontri McCormick, 30, of Cheyenne had four outstanding warrants for his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined he was at the location. McCormick has a history of violence and is considered to be dangerous.

Based on this information, investigating detectives completed a risk assessment to help ensure the safety of the community during the warrant service. Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided that the Laramie County/Cheyenne Police joint SWAT team should assist.

Shortly after law enforcement arrived at the residence, other occupants surrendered and were removed without incident. Two of the individuals, Victor Jaynes, 56, of Cheyenne and Dana Davis, 44, of Cheyenne were found to have active warrants out of Albany County. They were arrested and booked into the Laramie County Jail on the following charges:

• Victor Jaynes: Failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), driving while under suspension, and littering. • Dana Davis: Failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).

The SWAT team then attempted to communicate with McCormick, asking him to exit, but he refused and barricaded himself in the attic. In an attempt to safely remove McCormick from the home, officers deployed a variety of non-lethal tools, including gas. The situation was brought to an end at 11:30 p.m., when McCormick fell through the floor of the attic into the home’s interior, where he was arrested.

McCormick was booked into the Laramie County Jail on his existing warrants:

• Felony failure to appear for a court hearing on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. • Failure to appear on a civil violation. • Failure to pay on an original charge of assaulting a peace officer. • Failure to appear for a change of plea hearing on an original charge of failure to provide registration and failure to provide insurance.