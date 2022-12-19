It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Thanks to generous support from the community, 31 children will have gifts under the tree and food on the table.
On Friday, the Cheyenne Police Department in partnership with local law enforcement agencies participated in the 8th annual Shop with a Cop event.
This meaningful program helps us build community relationships and spread holiday cheer to those in need.
Each child was gifted $100 for the shopping spree and a food basket provided by Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming's Wyoming Hunger Initiative and WHP Dispatch.
Special thanks to those who donated, the Wyoming Highway Patrol for coordinating the event each year, Walmart Supercenter Cheyenne - Livingston Ave for hosting, and those who volunteered to help wrap the gifts.
At the end of the day, one little shopper told his officer, “this is the goodest Christmas ever!!”
