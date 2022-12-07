We are pleased to announce the hiring of three new police officers!
Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, December 5 at the Public Safety Center. Officers Gordon and Tait will soon attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY, while Officer Ahearn will begin the CPD’s Field Training Officer program as a lateral transfer from Meeker, Colorado.
All three officers are former military service members and moved to Cheyenne from other areas of the country. They each expressed a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of others and connect with our local community.
Officer Tait moved to Cheyenne from Buffalo, New York. “This city is filled with supportive and caring individuals that I look forward to working with. I can see myself raising a family here one day.”
Officer Gordon is originally from Lake Hughes, California. He also shared that he appreciates how kind and respectful the citizens of Cheyenne are compared to the larger cities he is accustomed to.
“We are so excited to welcome these new team members to our law enforcement family," said Chief Mark Francisco. "We know each of you will enhance the department in your own unique way. Thank you for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Cheyenne."