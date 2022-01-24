The Cheyenne Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of a new police officer.
Robert Wingeleth was sworn in on Monday, January 24 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. He will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY.
Officer Wingeleth relocated to Cheyenne from Laramie, WY where he served as a University of Wyoming Police Officer for three years. He is a Wyoming native and shared that service to his home state motivated his decision to become an officer.
Welcome to the team Officer Wingeleth!